The borough’s seven-day rate per 100,000 people is now 332, a big jump from its level of 272 last week.

There were 361 new infections in the last seven days at an average of 52 each day, an increase of 10 new cases per day on a week ago.

It means that Scarborough’s rate is now higher than the average England which stands at 319 per 100,000 and the North Yorkshire average which is now 309.

Selby has the highest rate in the county at 368.

Hambleton has the lowest rate currently in North Yorkshire at 246.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals in Scarborough and York has risen by 10 to 45, with the number of patients requiring intensive care up one to five.

Mobile testing facilities will be available in Whitby, Scarborough and Filey this week for anyone with symptoms to get tested.

To see the locations and to book a test visit the North Yorkshire County Council website.

William Street Coach Park in Scarborough is also still offering testing seven days a week from 8am until 8pm.