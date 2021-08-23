The borough’s seven-day rate per 100,000 people is now 272.

The borough’s seven-day rate per 100,000 people is now 272, down from 281 last week but up slightly from 271 two weeks ago.

There were 296 new infections in the last seven days at an average of 42 each day.

It means that Scarborough’s rate remains below the average for England which stands at 326 per 100,000 and the North Yorkshire average which is now 306.

Ryedale has the highest rate in the county at 377, a jump from seven days ago when it was 296.

Hambleton has the lowest rate currently in North Yorkshire at 230.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals in Scarborough and York has risen by two to 35, with the number of patients requiring intensive care up one to four.

Mobile testing facilities will be available in Whitby, Scarborough and Filey this week for anyone with symptoms to get tested.

To see the locations and to book a test visit the North Yorkshire County Council website.

William Street Coach Park in Scarborough is also still offering testing seven days a week from 8am until 8pm.