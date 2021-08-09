The borough’s seven-day rate per 100,000 people is now 271, down from 288 last week but well below its level two weeks ago when it stood at 504.

There were 295 new infections in the last seven days at an average of 43 each day.

Last month the borough was seeing 100 new cases every day.

The borough’s seven-day rate per 100,000 people is now 271.

It means that Scarborough’s rate has dropped below the average for England which stands at 292 per 100,000.

Ryedale has the lowest rate in the county at just 193, with 15 new cases every day. The average for North Yorkshire as a whole is 262.

The number of patients in hospitals in Scarborough and York has dropped from 35 to 34, with the number of patients requiring ventilation doubling to six.

Mobile testing facilities will be available in Whitby, Scarborough and Filey this week for anyone with symptoms to get tested.

To see the locations and to book a test visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/book-coronavirus-covid-19-testWilliam Street Coach Park in Scarborough is also still offering testing seven days a week from 8am until 8pm.