The borough’s seven day infection rate per 100,000 people now stands at 198, down slightly from 209 yesterday. This is an average of 30 new cases each day.

However, 40 new cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours alone.

Last night, Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined what would happen on July 19 when restrictions are lifted.

Social distancing measures and mandatory mask wearing would cease, nightclubs can reopen, pubs no longer have to operate table service only and restrictions on attendance at events and social gatherings will also go.

The Prime Minister warned that the number of cases would still rise and said that more information on whether people who had received both doses of a vaccine would have to self-isolate if a close contact would be coming soon.

He said: “As we predicted in the roadmap we’re seeing cases rise fairly rapidly – and there could be 50,000 cases detected per day by the 19th and again as we predicted, we’re seeing rising hospital admissions and we must reconcile ourselves sadly to more deaths from Covid.

“In these circumstances we must take a careful and a balanced decision. And there is only one reason why we can contemplate going ahead to Step 4 – in circumstances where we’d normally be locking down further – and that’s because of the continuing effectiveness of the vaccine roll-out.”