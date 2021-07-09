The borough’s seven day infection rate per 100,000 now stands at 211, a rise of three from yesterday.

It is below the average for England and North Yorkshire, which stand at 282 and 283 respectively.

Harrogate has the highest rate in North Yorkshire at 358 and Ryedale has the lowest at 168.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that there are zero coronavirus patients at Scarborough Hospital, but 47 people are now being treated across the county.

A 'grab a jab' drop-in vaccine clinic will be run this weekend at the Brunswick Shopping Centre.

The clinic will be open to anyone over the age of 18 who has not yet received their first coronavirus vaccination, there is no need to book and patients can just turn up.

Mobile testing facilities will be available in Whitby, Scarborough and Filey this week for anyone with symptoms to get tested.

To see the locations and to book a test visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/book-coronavirus-covid-19-test.

William Street Coach Park in Scarborough is also still offering testing seven days a week from 8am until 8pm.