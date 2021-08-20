The clinic, on Scalby Road, will be open to 16 and 17-year-olds who have not yet received their first coronavirus vaccination.

First doses of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines will be available. There is no requirement to book and patients can just turn up.

You do not need to be registered with a GP practice or have an NHS number in order to attend a drop-in clinic. If you have any questions about the vaccine, you will be able to chat on-site before you have it.

Volunteers administer a coronavirus vaccine at Scarborough Rugby Club.

The Government announced that all young people aged 16 to 17 in England are to be offered a first dose of a Covid vaccine by August 23 to give them protection before returning to school.

Second vaccine doses can only be given at least eight weeks after receiving your first dose.

The walk-in clinic will be available on:

• Monday, August 23 - 3.30pm to 6.30pm

• Tuesday, August 24 - 3.30pm to 6.30pm

If you cannot make the drop-in clinic bookable appointments are still available at other times by either calling 119 or visiting the NHS website.