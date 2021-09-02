The clinic at the Brunswick Shopping Centre will be open to anyone aged 16 and over who have not yet received their first coronavirus or second vaccination.

First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available. There is no requirement to book and patients can just turn up.

You do not need to be registered with a GP practice or have an NHS number in order to attend a drop-in clinic. If you have any questions about the vaccine, you will be able to chat on-site before you have it.

A Pfizer coronavirus vaccine clinic is set to run at Scarborough's Brunswick Shopping Centre this weekend.

The Government announced that all young people aged 16 to 17 in England are to be offered a first dose of a Covid vaccine to give them protection before returning to school.

Second vaccine doses can only be given at least eight weeks after receiving your first dose.

The walk-in clinic will be available on:

• Saturday, September 4 - 11am to 12pm

• Saturday, September 4 - 3.30pm to 6.30pm

If you cannot make the drop-in clinic bookable appointments are still available at other times by either calling 119 or visiting the NHS website.