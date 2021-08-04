There are now seven patients in Scarborough with the virus compared to nine last week.

Across hospitals in North Yorkshire there are 131 patients now receiving treatment for coronavirus, a drop of five but the number of patients in intensive care is up by six to 22.

There are eight Covid patients in Harrogate hospital, 27 in York and 89 in South Tees.

Scarborough’s coronavirus infection rate per 100,000 people now stands at 292

Amanda Bloor, accountable officer of the North Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group today said that vaccinations remained open to those aged between 18 to 29 and urged people to come forward

She said: “Data suggest that around 70 per cent of people in this age range across North Yorkshire and York have had one dose and 24 per cent have had their second dose.

“Vaccinations are available for all adults through pre-booked and walk-in appointments, and we are encouraging everyone to take up the offer.

“The vaccination remains a personal choice and while we can make accessing the vaccination as easy as possible, we may find that some people opt not to take up the offer.”

Scarborough’s coronavirus infection rate per 100,000 people now stands at 292, down from its peak of more than 650 last month.

At a meeting of North Yorkshire’s Local Resilience Forum this morning, Louise Wallace, the county’s director of Public Health, said that despite the drop the figures were still high.

She added: “The decline in cases is always good news and it is encouraging, but it is probably too soon to say if this is a downward and sustained trend.

“So we keep a real close eye on the case rates to see what is happening.

“Just remember that when [cases rates are above] 200 it is still relatively high, which is why I just want to urge everybody to take care and take things slowly.