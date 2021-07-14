Public Health Consultant at North Yorkshire County Council, Dr Victoria Turner, told a meeting of the North Yorkshire Local Resilience Forum that the PCR facility would be staying.

She said: “We have an agreement to keep the Scarborough local test site in place until the end of September which will continue to support our PCR capacity on the east coast.”

Mobile testing facilities are also still visiting Scarborough, Whitby and Filey.

Scarborough Covid-19 infection rate now stands at 325 per 100,000 people.

Scarborough Covid-19 infection rate now stands at 325 per 100,000 people with more than 50 new cases being recorded every day.

The rate in the borough has not been at this level since the first week of January when the government ordered the country back into lockdown.