Scarborough's coronavirus rate remains below national average for second week running

The borough's seven-day rate per 100,000 people is now 281, up from 271 last week but down from 288 two weeks ago.

There were 306 new infections in the last seven days at an average of 44 each day.

Last month the borough was seeing 100 new cases every day.

The Covid test centre at William Street coach park. (JPI Media/ Richard Ponter)

It means that Scarborough' s rate remains below the average for England which stands at 305 per 100,000.

Ryedale has the second highest rate in the county at 296, a jump from seven days ago when it had North Yorkshire's lowest rate of 193.

The number of patients in hospitals in Scarborough and York has dropped from 34 to 33, with the number of patients requiring intensive care dropping from six to three.`

Today, isolation rules change in England which means fully vaccinated people will no longer need to self-isolate if someone they have contact with tests positive for Covid-19.

Instead, people will be advised to take a PCR test and will not have to self-isolate while they wait for the result.

Anyone with symptoms should continue to isolate until their test result is known.

Mobile testing facilities will be available in Whitby, Scarborough and Filey this week for anyone with symptoms to get tested.

To see the locations and to book a test visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/book-coronavirus-covid-19-testWilliam Street Coach Park in Scarborough is also still offering testing seven days a week from 8am until 8pm.