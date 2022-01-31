The Haxby Group, which has been administering vaccinations at the rugby club on Scalby Road, has now handed back the club's facilities since first taking over in January last year.

The final vaccination clinic at Scarborough Rugby Club took place last week.

Scarborough's future vaccination clinics will now be held at The Brunswick on Westborough and at Haxby Group's surgery at Lawrence House Medical Centre on Belgrave Crescent during February and March.

Scarborough's future Covid vaccine clinics will no longer be held at the rugby club. (Photo: Haxby Group)

Sally Brown, clinical managing partner at Haxby Group, said: "We're really proud of the way we have responded to the challenges and continue to expand our team at the practice.

"The reason it has been so good is the accessibility of clinics on different days and different times in different locations, as well as the teams who have gone out their way to visit people in their homes."

The practice group thanked numerous volunteers and support teams as well as Scarborough Rugby Club, St Catherine's and Scarborough Council.

Haxby Group said that across the four practices in its network, more than 86,000 vaccines were given in just 12 months.

More than 86,000 jabs were given out at the rugby club clinic. (Photo: Haxby Group)

The group said the number of vaccinations administered is above the national and regional average for most age groups, and that almost 98 per cent of the borough's over-70s have received a first, second and booster vaccination, which, they added, is "phenomenal".

More than 250 different clinics have been hosted across the borough, which has seen more than 20 retired nurses and doctors return to work to support the vaccination effort.

Ms Brown continued: "We've recruited some of the volunteers who came forward to support the programme and we continue to offer opportunities in the coming weeks. Thank you to everyone.

"Along the way we had fun, made friends, recruited staff, offered opportunities to do different things and learn't about different organisations in our area."

Scarborough's Haxby Group, which ran the clinics, has celebrated and thanked staff for their effort and contribution. (Photo: Haxby Group)

Scarborough's Vaccination Effort In Numbers

• More than 86,000 vaccines administered in just over 12 months

• 1,004 home visits recorded

• 2,133 vaccine administered in care and nursing homes

• 250 different vaccine clinics hosted since December 16 2020

• 17 retired nurses returned to work to support vaccination efforts