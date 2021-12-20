Whitby Group Practice to hold Covid vaccination drop-in clinics - here's when

Anyone who is due their first, second or Covid booster jab and does not already have an appintment, can just call into the practice.

The sessions are on Tuesday December 21 between 6pm and 8pm and Thursday December 23 between 1pm and 5pm.

Patients who are eligible

Whitby Group Practice

12 to 15-year-olds living with someone who is immunocompromised require 1st and 2nd vaccine at least 8 weeks apart

12 to 15-year-olds with underlying condition require 1st and 2nd vaccine at least 8 weeks apart

12 to 15-year-olds with NO underlying condition require 1st and 2nd vaccine at least 12 weeks apart

16 to 17-year-olds in an at-risk group require two vaccines at least 8 weeks apart

16 to 17-year-olds NOT in an at-risk group need 1st and 2nd dose 12 weeks apart

18 years and over require 1st and 2nd dose at least 8 weeks apart and then a booster 3 months after they have had their 2nd vaccine

Immunosuppresed patients require 1st, 2nd and 3rd dose and then a 4th which is a booster 1st 2nd and 3rd vaccines need to be at least 8 weeks apart and then the 4th which is a booster needs to be 3 months after having the 3rd vaccne