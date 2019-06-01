Entries are now open for McCain Yorkshire Coast 10k

On your mark, get set, go…entries for the 11th annual McCain Yorkshire Coast 10k are now open.

Last year, organisers saw the race’s 2,500 places sell out within two and a half hours.

McCain Yorkshire Coast 10k

To avoid disappointment this year, race organisers are advising entrants to sign up as early as possible.

The event, which is organised by a great team of helpers from the Scarborough Athletic Running Club, will be held on Sunday September 29 at 10am.

This iconic road race takes in some of Scarborough’s most breath-taking coastline, setting off from the Spa Complex on South Bay, around the spectacular headland, along Marine Drive to

the Sea Life Centre before a final sprint down the South Bay and back to the Spa.

McCain Yorkshire Coast 10k

The main road race is followed by a 2.5k and 1.6k Family Fun Run, both of which are perfect for children and anyone wanting to run the race, but on a shorter route.

“Dig deep, ride the wave of adrenaline and push past the burn,” that’s the advice from McCain 10k Race Director, Mike Padgham for first time runners.

“Whether you’re entering your first 10k or are a veteran, this race welcomes runners of all ages and abilities.This is the third year Mike and Melanie Padgham have been Race Directors, Mike said: “ I’m delighted to say the 10k is a firm favourite on the running calendar - no doubt due to the stunning picturesque views from the Yorkshire coastline, greeting participants round every corner. This year, I’d encourage people to sign up swiftly to guarantee their space.”

McCain supports the 10k and Family Fun Runs as part of its commitment to encouraging healthy, active lifestyles in the community.

Jennifer Domett from McCain said: “We’re delighted that the event is enjoyed by so many people on the Yorkshire Coast and beyond.

“It’s great to see the range of runners that take part every year - from toddlers charging around South Bay on the Family Fun Runs to people in their 80s completing the 10k route. Whether it’s their hundredth road race or their very first run, you can see that sense of achievement when they cross the finish line.”

To enter the McCain Yorkshire Coast 10k or the Family Fun Run, visit www.yorkshirecoast10k.co.uk