Filey health and wellbeing day at The Evron Centre

Filey Surgery and its patient participation group have joined forces to organise a self-care health care day at the town’s Evron Centre in John Street.

It takes place tomorrow (Friday, May 10) between 11am and 3pm; entry is free and refreshments are being provided by Filey Tesco.

Local organisations and services offering help and advice on a number of self-help health related issues will be represented, including Carers Resource, Age UK, Alzheimer’s Society, NHS weight management, Slimming World, Bike About Filey, Otago Strength and Balance, Everyone Active, Filey Lions Club and Filey Tennis and Bowling Club.

There will also be advice from Filey Surgery with everyone welcome.

Filey Surgery practice manager Carolyn Liddle said: “I want to thank our patient participation group for helping to pull this event together and the organisations who are kindly supporting it.

“This is a great opportunity for people to find out more about how they can take care of themselves or make changes to their lifestyle to improve their overall health and wellbeing.”