Five casualties taken to hospital following rescue of child being blown out to sea in an inflatable near Filey

Emergency services assisted five people in a dramatic rescue operation yesterday afternoon.

Just after 3.30pm UK Coastguard (Humber) directly paged for the immediate launch of Filey’s inshore lifeboat (ILB) Braund, following reports of a child being blown out to sea in an inflatable and three persons in the water who were attempting a rescue off Reighton Gap.

The ILB was very quickly launched as a number of crew were in the vicinity of the Lifeboat Station on Coble Landing, Filey.

The boat was crewed by Tom Barkley, Ben Hargreaves, Vanessa Thomas and Katie Pooley.

Arriving at the scene, it was clear that the four persons had just about made it ashore but all four were in need of urgent medical assistance.

Oxygen was administered by the crew and first aid given. The crew were assisted by the Filey RNLI Lifeguards and Coastguard Units from Filey and Bridlington.

As this casualty care was taking place, another male required medical help. Ambulances were requested and eventually all five casualties were transferred to three ambulances and taken to Scarborough Hospital.

John Ward, Lifeboat Press Officer said: “A direct page from the Coastguards always signals an urgent call. Luckily, there were a number of crew close to the boathouse.

"We cannot emphasise enough that everyone must be very careful when close to the sea.

"Inflatables are soon carried out in an offshore wind and rip currents can seriously affect a person’s ability to swim. Always dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard if there is a problem. Today was a job very well done. Many thanks to everyone who assisted in any way.”