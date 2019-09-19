Funding boost for mental health crisis services in Scarborough

Mental health services have received a boost in funding across North Yorkshire to provide local people with additional crisis services and alternative places of safety, it was announced today.

The investment comes after recent figures from the Office for National Statistics showed between 2016 and 2018, Scarborough had the joint eighth highest rate of suicide in England.

Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys (TEWV) NHS Foundation services has received over half a million pounds worth of funding from local clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) to help reduce the impact of mental health crisis on both individuals in crisis and wider services, such as the police, ambulance and accident and emergency.

The funding will allow the Trust to maintain specialist 24/7 telephone assessment and crisis support, as well as expanding existing out of hours crisis cafes in Scarborough and York and introducing new crisis cafes in Northallerton, Harrogate and a mental health first aid response into Selby.

Crisis cafes are generally open on an evening and offer people aged 16 and over a safe and comfortable place to go to receive support when they are in distress.

The cafes are supported by trained nurses and support staff who have mental health first aid training, whilst also being linked to local crisis and crisis resolution home treatment teams, so café staff can access a specialist response if needed.

The Trust’s existing crisis cafes, Scarborough Crisis Café on Alma Square and The Haven in York have been operating since October and August 2018 respectively.

Both have been exceptionally beneficial for local people, helping over 200 people a week to access information and support around crisis prevention, as well as signposting them to and

facilitating access to other relevant and appropriate services, agencies and activities.

Commenting on the boost Liz Herring, head of adult mental health services for TEWV in North Yorkshire, said “This funding is excellent news for local people.

We will be able to further meet people’s needs, particularly on an evening, which we know can be a challenging time. It not only allows us to invest in crisis café’s, which offer valuable out of hours support and advice, but it also means that we can develop our 24 hour crisis telephone line to further improve the response that we can provide to people.”

Helen Embleton, urgent care pathways lead said: “We’re delighted to have received NHS transformation funding. This will help us to deliver a responsive crisis service that meets key requirements set out in the NHS Long Term Plan.

“Extending the support available to people before and during a mental health emergency will help to make sure individuals receive the right care, from the right people, in the right place at the right time.

“Over the last couple of years, crisis services across TEWV have been focussing on delivering quality improvements that enhance collaborative and patient centred care.

This has involved increasing multiagency working, improving access and pathways into services and increasing patient, carer and family involvement.

Extensive work has also been undertaken to reduce police sections and unnecessary attendance at accident and emergency departments.

“We have worked closely with local partners including clinical commissioning groups, NHS England, the police, voluntary sector and ambulance services to secure this funding and are excited at the new and innovative plans in place to develop a ‘fit for the future’ crisis service that meets the diverse needs of the people we support.”

How to get help:

If you feel like you need help you can contact the following services:

• The Improving Access to Psychological Therapies service accepts self-referrals online at www.northyorkshireiapt.co.uk or 01947 899270.

• Crisis resolution and intensive home treatment teams are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week on 01723 384645.

• Scarborough Survivors, 9 Alma Square - Run a Resource Centre from 11.30am to 4.30pm Monday to Thursday and 11am to 1.30pm on Fridays, and a Crisis Cafe from 7.30pm to 1am Friday and Saturday and 8pm to 1am on Sundays.

• North Yorkshire Mental Health Helpline - A confidential, anonymous and free to use service, 24 hours a days on 0333 0000 309.

• Samaritans - You can talk to the Samaritans any time you like about whatever’s getting to you. You don’t have to be suicidal. 08457 90 90 90.

• CALM - The Campaign Against Living Miserably has a helpline for men in the UK who need to talk or find information and support. The helpline is open from 5pm to midnight – 0800 585858.

•In an emergency, always ring 999.