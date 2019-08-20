Gaining career path advice at care academy

North Yorkshire Care Academy, a joint collaboration between Scarborough Sixth Form and Scarborough TEC, is celebrating the end of a successful first year.

Almost 60 young people from schools from North Yorkshire have taken advantage of the pioneering scheme.

The academy was launched in November 2018 with pupils from Caedmon College in Whitby and Graham School, Scalby School and St Augustine’s School in Scarborough taking part in workshops that have been designed to address the needs of the health, social care, early years and allied professions.

The students have engaged in a range of activities and specialist workshops including: medical mavericks, basic first aid skills, crime laboratory, infection control, interactive nursing, assessment of care requirements, diagnostic testing for Sarcopenia, adult nursing, biomedical science and working as a paramedic.

The participants have been involved in industry workshops with a number of specialists including a midwife, pharmacist, Macmillan nurse, paramedic, early years practitioners, children’s centre, SENCO, safeguarding lead, domiciliary care manager, biomedical scientist and residential and nursing care manager.

Dawn Price, project coordinator for North Yorkshire Care Academy, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled with the feedback we have received for the first year of the academy.

“It has been wonderful to see these young people engage in a diverse range of activities that has enabled them to make an informed career choice and led to each of them making a decision on which career path they wish to focus on.”