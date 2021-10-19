The majority of patients (71%) in England had a good experience booking an appointment, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England.

This is up from 65% in the 2020 survey.

The issue of whether GPs are offering enough face-to-face appointments as Covid-19 restrictions ease remains hotly debated.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has now unveiled a £250m package for GPs in England to improve access to their services - but only if they increase the number of in-person consultations.

GP groups have responded angrily, accusing ministers of failing to grasp the scale of the staffing crisis affecting surgeries.

The patient survey contacted 2.4 million people from January to April of this year to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP service, and around a third of them responded.

The results reveal the best and worst rated surgeries in Scarborough and beyond. They also shed light on people’s experiences of booking an appointment locally.

Here we reveal the GP practices in NHS North Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group area which were voted the hardest to make an appointment at.

Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said their experience of booking an appointment was ‘very poor'.

1. Central Healthcare There were 349 survey forms sent out to patients at Central Healthcare. The response rate was 39.5%. When asked about their experience of making an appointment, 14% said it was very poor and 20% said it was fairly poor. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2. Castle Health Centre There were 499 survey forms sent out to patients at Castle Health Centre. The response rate was 24.2%. When asked about their experience of making an appointment, 12.4% said it was very poor and 5.6% said it was fairly poor. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3. Brook Square Surgery There were 287 survey forms sent out to patients at Brook Square Surgery. The response rate was 39%. When asked about their experience of making an appointment, 8.1% said it was very poor and 6.6% said it was fairly poor. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

4. Scarborough Medical Group There were 270 survey forms sent out to patients at Scarborough Medical Group. The response rate was 55.2%. When asked about their experience of making an appointment, 5.6% said it was very poor and 10.4% said it was fairly poor. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales