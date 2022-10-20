Rebecca Moor, a Care Assistant at Bluebird Care Scarborough & Bridlington, was finishing a routine evening appointment in the community on October 7 when she witnessed the stricken man collapse just outside Plaxton Court in Scarborough – a retirement village run by the Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust, near to Graham School.

The experienced healthcare professional made her way over to the man without hesitation, who was having a heart attack, and began performing chest compressions in the life-or-death situation with “incredible calmness and composure”.

Ms Moor said: “I saw the gentleman collapse, so I ran to him and saw he was in cardiac arrest. Thanks to the training with our registered nurses, I knew exactly what to do.

Rebecca Moor, pictured, reacted without hesitation when she witnessed a man collapse in the street. (Photo: Bluebird Care)

“I initially attempted the CPR process, and then after a short while I shouted for further help. Thankfully a person who was working at Plaxton Court came out with a defibrillator.

“I did not panic or hesitate and proceeded to use the defibrillator as well as continuing CPR, which I sustained until an ambulance arrived.”

Several days later, Ms Moor, who joined the care provider in July this year and has worked for most of her career in the healthcare industry, was informed by a Plaxton Court staff member that the man was alive and that she had saved his life.

Reflecting on her heroics, she added: “Adrenaline and my training certainly kicked in at the time! I must say I did cry my eyes out afterwards. I am so relieved he’s still here!”

Bluebird Care, which is rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission, said Ms Moor’s “heroic acts” were, in part, due to the CPR and defibrillator training their staff receive every year.

Debbie Ferguson, Head of Nursing at Bluebird Care Scarborough & Bridlington, said: “I am very proud to say that I trained Rebecca and from the sounds of it she did a fantastic job. Well done to her, we are so proud!”