Horse rider taken to hospital after sustaining a fall then subsequently fallen on by her horse

A rider has been taken to hospital after she sustained a fall then was subsequently been fallen on by her horse.

The Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue team were called by Yorkshire Ambulance Service to reports of an injury this morning at around 11.30am.

A spokesperson from the team said: "Initial information gave the casualty one quarter of a mile from the road.

"The exact location was determined through the use of the Mountain Rescue England and Wales PhoneFind utility resulting in two team vehicles and thirteen team members being deployed.

"The team provided access through forestry gates for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service ambulance and then assisted in the treatment of a suspected pelvic injury using our Vacuum Mattress before carrying to and evacuation by Yorkshire Ambulance Service to definitive medical care.

"RAF Leeming MRT offered assistance which was gratefully accepted but we were able to stand them down en-route."