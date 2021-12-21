How Whitby residents can have their very own brick in town's new hospital

As part of the Health Stars charity fundraising campaign, the Whitby Hospital Appeal, Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust is launching a unique opportunity for people to sponsor their very own brick.

The bricks can be personalised and will be a part of the landscaping wall on site at Whitby Community Hospital, offering the chance of a gift for someone who would love to have their very own part of the hospital’s legacy.

Sponsoring a brick is also an opportunity to create a lasting tribute in memory of a loved one.

The new Whitby Hospital - the old site is being gradually pulled down.

You could include your own name, someone else’s or even a business or team name.

Bricks cost £20 each but higher donations would be gratefully received.

All money raised as part of this campaign goes towards the Whitby Hospital Appeal, which aims to help them that ‘extra sparkle’ to the hospital.

One example of how the funds will be spent is to complete the dementia friendly landscape garden on site.