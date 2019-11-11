'I can see a bright future ahead for Bridlington Hospital,' says Health Secretary Matt Hancock after visit with Sir Greg Knight

L-R: Cllr Chris Matthews, Sir Greg Knight, Minister Matt Hancock, Cllr Jonathan Owen, campaigners Simon Barugh, SImon Tory, Ms Jane Tye and Cllr Richard Burton

The visit was arranged by Sir Greg who is concerned that facilities at the hospital are not being fully utilised and that more services should be carried out there.

During the visit on Thursday, the Health Secretary and Sir Greg were given a tour of the hospital and met staff and patients.

Sir Greg Knight said: “Bridlington Hospital is currently a grossly underused NHS resource and many local people find it incredible that ward closures have taken place here whilst at Scarborough Hospital people have been working out of porta-cabins."

Image from Bridlington Hospital

After the visit, Minister Matt Hancock said: “I was delighted to visit Bridlington Hospital with Greg Knight today to meet the staff and the patients. It was great to see the strong commitment to the hospital from both Greg and the staff. We had productive discussions about how to expand services at Bridlington. I can see a bright future ahead for Bridlington Hospital.”