Important eye research project will return to St John Burlington Church Hall for a third time later this year - find out how over 50s can sign up here

Associate professor and reader at the University of Nottingham Winfried Amoaku. Photo submitted

The Bridlington Eye Assessment Project age-related macular degeneration (BEAP), led by the University of Nottingham, is coming back to St John Burlington Methodist Church Hall for a third time.

The team is particularly interested in studying how frequent age-related macular degeneration (AMD) occurs in Bridlington, as the population has a high number of individuals aged 50 years and older is elderly and fairly stable.

Residents also took part in the original population study in 2002-2006.

One of the project’s researchers, Professor Winfried Amoaku, said: “On our previous visits, the BEAP study actively recruited participants in the Bridlington Hospital, and more recently the St John Burlington Church Hall, Bridlington.

“Although the response was good and we recruited 900 people, unfortunately, we did not reach our minimum target of 1,300 individuals.

“As such, we will return to the St John Burlington Church Hall for two weeks between Monday, October 10 and Friday, October 21 (9am to 5pm each day) when we hope to attract more new participants into the study.”

What will happen if you attend?

When you attend as a participant, the team will ask you to complete a short health questionnaire on your general medical history, and any eye or related conditions.

The clinicians will test people’s distance vision i.e. how much you can see (with your driving glasses), measure the eye pressures, and then take photos and scans of the back of their eyes after instilling eye drops.

In addition, a swab will be taken from inside residents’ mouths (cheek swab) to study of particular genes that are important in AMD.

All the information obtained in this important study is confidential and confined to the research. It will not be shared with any other organisation, including the Government or police.