Lightwater Valley issues statement after child, 6, 'falls from ride'

Lightwater Valley has issued a statement after a child reportedly fell from a ride this morning.

Emergency services were called to the theme park near Ripon at 11.30am today and a six-year-old boy was later airlifted to hospital.

Police at the scene of medical incident at Lightwater Valley

A spokesperson from Lightwater Valley said: "We can confirm that following an incident on one of our rides this morning, a child is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

"Emergency services have confirmed the child was conscious when they arrived at the scene and his condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

"The ride remains closed at the current time but the rest of the park is still open.

"We will issue an update as soon as we have any more information."

There have been unconfirmed eye-witness reports that child fell around 30ft from the Twister roller coaster.

