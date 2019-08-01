Memorial hope for Isla Tansey, 7, at Kylie's concert at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

A man will be travelling to Scarborough Open Air Theatre in the hope of raising awareness of childhood cancer.

Vincent Wheatley, from Hinckley, is hoping to pass on a stone to Kylie in memory of seven-year-old Isla Tansey who tragically passed away last year.

Isla's family hope to raise awareness of the childhood cancer

Isla started to decorate stones and gave them to people to hide after she became ill. It has since became and a lasting legacy to the youngster.

Her hobby has now become a worldwide legacy with more than 19,000 stones all around the world on her Facebook page - #islastones - who are still decorating and hiding stones.

Vincent said: "I have a Kylie #islastone that would be great if it could be gifted to Kylie while she is in Scarborough, it would be another great way of raising awareness.

"Hinckley is a small town and she managed to capture the hearts of everyone that lives there."

Isla woke up one day unable to walk and after many treatments, surgery and radiotherapy, she was diagnosed as having a Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) - and there was no further treatment options for her.

Isla’s family want to share and raise awareness of childhood cancer as there is very little funding into this area of research.

DIPG has a 0% survival rate, only 10% of children survive two years following their diagnosis and less than 1% survive for five years, the average survival is nine months from diagnosis.

