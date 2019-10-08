Mental health event at Woodend focuses on young people

A mental health awareness event for young people is set to be held at Woodend Conference Room in Scarborough.

‘#iwill Get Creative’ is an Art Therapy group of Young People who access art therapy with Art Therapy Yorkshire supported by Safe and Sound Homes.

It is collaborating with Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale Mind to host the event between 4pm and 6pm on World Mental Health day (Thursday, October 10), focusing on young people.

A spokesman for the event said: “This is a free event and open to all and refreshments will be provided.

“Members of the group on hand to answer questions and there will be a display of some of the artwork they have made within the art therapy group

“Our aim is to provide art psychotherapy support, and creative, therapeutic interventions to adults, young people and children.”

For more information visit arttherapyyorkshire.org.uk or visit its Facebook page.