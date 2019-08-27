New Healthy Hearts website to cut risk of strokes and heart attacks

A website has been launched to help improve heart health among people living in Scarborough and Ryedale.

The Healthy Hearts website is designed to help reduce the risk of stroke and heart attack among people considered to be most at risk, and reduce the number of people dying prematurely from cardiovascular disease.

The website has been created to help people living in Humber, Coast and Vale – a region which covers Hull and East Yorkshire, North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire, Vale of York, Scarborough and Ryedale.

Dr Greg Black, NHS Scarborough and Ryedale CCG Governing Body Member and Lead for Cardiovascular Disease, said: “Heart disease and stroke are two of the biggest ‘killers’ in the area.

“The new Healthy Hearts website will be important resource for GPs and other healthcare professionals, while giving people the tools and confidence to make those all-important lifestyle changes.”