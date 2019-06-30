NHS workers celebrate long service at the Spa

Staff from Scarborough and Bridlington hospitals, who between them have clocked up hundreds of years of service, were invited to be honoured at a special event at the Scarborough Spa.

Deputy chief executive Andrew Bertram, York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, paid tribute to the dedicated staff from across the Trust at the event – many of whom have spent much of their working lives in the National Health Service.

Speaking at the awards, Mr Bertram said: “This year 73 members of staff from across the Trust have reached the milestone of 25 years dedicated service to the National Health Service. Between them they have worked a staggering 1,825 years.

Celebrating their long service were staff who have served 25 years with the National Health Service – 10 years of which have been consecutively with York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

Among those rewarded was Angela McKie, ward clerk on Chestnut ward, who has worked at Scarborough Hospital for the last 26 years.

Angela said: “I’ve worked at Scarborough Hospital since I was 18, and the main thing that makes me love working there is how friendly everyone is. There have been a lot of changes over the years – and it’s always busy – but there is never a dull day.”