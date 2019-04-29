North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue highlight national campaign to reduce the risk of accidental drowning

This week, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are supporting the National Fire Chiefs Council's (NFCC) Be Water Aware campaign.

The campaign runs from April 29 to May 5 and aims to highlight the risk of accidental drowning.

The fire service say that half of accidental drownings happened in 2017 when people didn't even intend to go in the water. Activities such as running, walking, fishing and cycling near water can put you at risk of drowning.

Figures show that in 2017:

• 255 people accidentally drowned in the UK

• Around 50% of these people just happened to be near water

• About 85% of these fatalities were male

• In addition 75 UK nationals, mainly tourists, drowned whilst abroad in 2017

The Fire and Rescue Service have gave the following advice:

• If you are going for a walk or run near water stick to proper pathways and stay clear of the waters edge

• Make sure conditions are safe, avoid walking or running near water in the dark, slippery or in bad weather

• If you've had alcohol don't enter the water, avoid walking alone and avoid routes near water

• Never enter the water to try and help a person or animal - always call 999 and use any water rescue equipment if it is available

• If you are spending time near water - whether at home or abroad make sure you are familiar with local safety information and children are fully supervised