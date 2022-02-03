North Yorkshire health chiefs urge patients to 'talk before they walk' after surge in A&E visitor numbers

Accident and Emergency departments across the country are exceptionally busy and some of those attending could be better treated elsewhere.

A surge in visitor numbers to emergency departments combined with winter pressures have meant that there are longer waits than normal at Scarborough and York Hospital’s A&E department.

The message from healthcare leaders is that if you are unwell, contact NHS 111 in the first instance, they have trained medical professionals available who can direct you to the most appropriate medical care.

If it is an emergency, NHS 111 staff can make sure you are seen to.

Dr Charles Parker, Clinical Chair of NHS North Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said: "Demand on health services this winter has been exceptionally high.

“While A&E is an appropriate place for people who are very poorly, we know many people who visit our emergency departments didn’t need to be there.

“Patients can also take advantage of NHS 111 – by telephone or online – if they have an urgent health concern but are unsure where to turn.

"If it’s an emergency, people should always dial 999.”

Many GP practices across Scarborough and York are offering same day or next day appointments.

NHS 111 can also be accessed online.

You can also use the NHS App to access your COVID Pass, order repeat prescriptions, view your medical records and access a range of other services, such as NHS 111 Online.#