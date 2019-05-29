Northern Heavy Horse Society raises over £3,000 for Yorkshire Air Ambulance

An annual event has raised over £3,000 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

The Northern Heavy Horse Society held their annual ploughing match on October 7 in aid of the charity.

Image: The Northern Heavy Horse Society

The event was held in Seamer, Scarborough, with kind permission of Mr J Stockdale, and included food stalls, tombola, horse ploughing, vintage and modern tractor ploughing, stationary engines and vintage vehicles.

A spokesperson from the society said: "We are proud to have raised £3,337.93 and are very grateful for the excellent service provided by the charity, with many having had some connection to the work the air ambulance carries out.

"It was a brilliant day with several members of the public attending."

The Northern Heavy Horse Society, based in Malton North Yorkshire, consists of members with a variety of horses including Shires, Clydesdales and Belgian draft horses.

A summer show will also be taking place at Thorpe Hall, Rudston, on July 21.

"Yorkshire Air Ambulance stalls will be present to continue fund raising and all members of the public are welcome to come and see heavy horses in action, family and child friendly stalls and enjoy a fun filled day."