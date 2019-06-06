Nursing team’s bike ride to buy learning disability equipment

A dedicated team of nurses started a 105-mile bike ride yesterday (Wednesday, June 5) to improve the hospital experience for people with learning disabilities.

The learning disability liaison team at York Teaching Hospital NHS Trust is raising funds for equipment that will help patients with additional learning needs to relax when they come into hospital.

Learning disabilities liaison nurse Jo Blades said: “Our team would like to be able to raise funds to provide activities and sensory equipment that will help to ease anxiety.”

The riders are expected at Scarborough Hospital today (Thursday, June 6) at 3.30pm.