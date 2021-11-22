Ed with Phyllis and Betty in Scarborough

A VIP event is to be held to mark the broadcast of a two-part TV documentary featuring a Scarborough care provider and there are some places up for grabs.

Saint Cecilia’s Care Group invited a film crew into its nursing and care homes as part of the BBC Two documentary, Inside the Care Crisis with Ed Balls, which was broadcast earlier this month.

Now Saint Cecilia’s is hosting an event to mark the documentary, which will include excerpts from both programmes and a question-and-answer session with presenter Ed Balls and the production team.

Mike Padgham

The event will be held at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough on Friday 3 December and there are a limited number of tickets available to be part of the audience.

Saint Cecilia’s Care Group Managing Director Mike Padgham said: “I think the documentary provided a clear picture of the challenges facing social care providers at the moment.

“We were very proud to be a part of it and to play our role in hopefully getting change for the sector in the future.

“We thought it appropriate to host an event to celebrate the documentary as it isn’t every day that Scarborough features so heavily in a programme of this type.

“We will be joined by Ed Balls and some of the programme makers, as well as the Mayor and other VIP guests from around the area.

“There are also some tickets available to anyone who would like to join us, on a first-come-first-served basis.”

He has also invited Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Care Minister Gillian Keegan to the evening event.