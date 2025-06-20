The Health column with Humber and North Yorkshire Cancer Alliance

More than 6,000 people across this area have taken part in the largest cancer survey of this type to be carried out in the region in 15 years.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cancer awareness measure survey was commissioned by Humber and North Yorkshire Cancer Alliance to measure and benchmark the public’s awareness of cancer; and gain greater understanding about how awareness varies among the region's different communities.

The Cancer Alliance commissioned York St John University to conduct the latest survey. University researchers teamed up with Humber and North Yorkshire's Healthwatch organisations to speak to 6,167 people between October 2024 and February 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almost three-quarters (73%) of the respondents indicated that their partner or a family member have, or have had, cancer; and 9% of the respondents have had cancer themselves.

49% of people who experienced a cancer symptom reported it to their GP within six months. Photo: Getty Images (submitted)

Key findings from the survey include:

Humber and North Yorkshire people's awareness of non-specific, or vague, cancer symptoms has risen considerably over the past 15 years.

People in the region are also much more aware of the main cancer risk factors now than they were in 2010. In 2025, 52% of people are aware drinking alcohol is a risk factor, compared to just 31% in 2010. 80% of people are aware smoking is a risk factor compared to 72% in 2010.

Over half (57%) of Humber and North Yorkshire people surveyed have experienced at least one symptom from a list of symptoms that are potential signs of cancer, with people from the region's most deprived areas more likely to experience a cancer symptom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People in York and North East Lincolnshire are most likely to report a cancer symptom to their GP, with people in North Yorkshire least likely. 61% of females have reported a cancer symptom, compared to 52% of males.

A little under a half (49%) of people who experienced a cancer symptom reported it to their GP within six months, and most of these people (73%) saw their GP within a week.

Go to https://shorturl.at/yevUY to read the survey’s findings.

Professor Garry Tew, Director of York St John University’s Institute for Health and Care Improvement, said: "The results provide many useful insights, including how the public’s awareness and perceptions of cancer vary across our region. This significant piece of work will help shape cancer services; an outcome that closely aligns with the Institute’s vision of improving the health and care of the communities we serve.”