Plans for care home for people with mental health needs in Osgodby are withdrawn

A plan to open a care home for people with mental health needs in a private road near Scarborough has been shelved, just days after more than 20 people objected.

Support service Happy Futures Ltd had applied to Scarborough Council for permission to convert a property in The Intake, Osgodby, into a residential care home for three people.

In a little over a week, more than 20 objections were lodged with the borough council from individuals and the local parish council.

This morning, it has been confirmed that the plans have been withdrawn by the applicant.

In its submission to the council on why it wanted to open the care home, Happy Futures had stated: “This type of premises is vital for the community as there are many adults that are severely mentally impaired, who are leaving college and are forced to move out of the county due to a lack of suitable accommodation for their needs.”

However, residents in the area were not convinced.

A number of the objections raised concerns over parking issues that could arise if the development is allowed and residents of The Intake said they were told there was a covenant in place stipulating that the street could not be used to run a business in.

One objector wrote that as those living in the property would be of an age where they were leaving college that, in their opinion, they could “pose a risk to vulnerable people in the surrounding area depending on their mental state”.

They added: ” I find this planning permission application ludicrous and feel it should be dismissed as soon as possible.

“The property can be easily sold to someone more fitting as bungalows are highly sought after in this area.”

Another resident added: “Mentally disabled residents could cause some concern to young children and elderly people who have had no experience of this challenging behaviour.”

Osgodby Village Council objected as it had worries about parking and the extra vehicles the change of use could bring to the road.

Happy Futures has been approached for a comment.