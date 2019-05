North Yorkshire Police have confirmed that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of an elderly man.

It received reports from members of the public and the ambulance service at 5.40pm on Wednesday, May 1 of an incident at a property on Marlborough Street.

After entering the property officers found the body of a man in his seventies.

A spokesperson from North Yorkshire Police, said: “There are no suspicious circumstances, and a report is being prepared for the Coroner.”