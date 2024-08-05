RAAC: Removal of ‘crumbling concrete’ at Scarborough Hospital to start later this year

Scarborough Hospital. Courtesy Anttoni Numminen

Work to remove the RAAC found at Scarborough Hospital will start later this year according to the Trust that runs it.

The reinforced aerated autoclaved concrete (RAAC) found at Scarborough Hospital buildings could be removed later this year if funds are made available.

Last November, three operating theatres at Scarborough Hospital were found to contain the potentially crumbling concrete.

Scarborough Hospital staff were also relocated earlier last year when the pathology unit roof was found to contain RAAC which posed a risk of “potential death or serious injuries”.

A report found that the RAAC had exceeded its lifespan and “could be subject to failure”.

Now, the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has said it hopes to start work to eradicate RAAC later this year.

A spokesperson for the NHS Trust told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that this was “subject to business case approval and funding from the NHS England national RAAC programme, which we are a member of”.

The spokesperson added: “We are continuing to mitigate the risk of (RAAC) identified at Scarborough Hospital with the support of specialist structural engineers, while the business case approvals process is ongoing”

Commenting on the story last November, then-candidate and now-MP Alison Hume said: “Residents deserve better.

“Only Labour can get the NHS back on its feet and make it fit for the future.”

The NHS Trust said that the RAAC would be removed “in due course via a systematic plan, one theatre at a time”.