Race for Life Scarborough: Everything you need to know as the race returns for 2025
The charity’s much-loved events, which raise funds for life-saving research, are returning to Scarborough on May 21.
This year, there is a chance to take part in 3k, 5k and 10k events, which will all take place at the Sealife Centre, Scalby Mills Road.
Each event is open to all ages and abilities.
Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, raises millions of pounds every year across the UK to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.
Annabel Underwood, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Scarborough, said: “No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for.
“Sadly nearly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime* but all of us can support the research that will beat it. We’re proud that Race for Life has had such a positive impact. Every pound raised supports our life-saving work, which has helped double cancer survival in the UK over the last 50 years.”
Since it began in 1994, more than 10 million people have taken part in Race for Life, contributing millions of pounds towards life-saving research.
Annabel continued: “We’d love for as many people as possible across Scarborough and Yorkshire to join us at Race for Life. There is an event for everyone and we mean everyone. Our events are strictly non-competitive which means everyone can have a go- and love every minute. There’s no pressure to finish in a certain time, just give it what you can. Lace up and join in.
“Spring is an ideal time to commit to getting more active as the days get a little warmer. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, in it for the medals or just for the fun of fundraising, there is a place for everyone.”
Anyone who signs up between Monday, March 17 and Sunday, April 6 can also claim 30 per cent off the entry fee as part of a special sale by using the code 30SPRING.
To enter, visit: raceforlife.org
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.