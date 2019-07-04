Saint Cecilia’s backing CARE badge campaign

Scarborough care provider Saint Cecilia’s is backing a new campaign aimed at raising the profile of those who look after older and vulnerable people.

The care group has bought all its staff the new CARE badge – a symbol of pride in care.

At the same time, the group’s owners, the Padgham family, is offering a discount to all CARE badge wearers at its new cafe, The Hideout on Columbus Ravine.

The CARE badge has been launched to recognise those 2m people employed in care outside of the NHS and the 7m unpaid carers in the UK.

Saint Cecilia’s Care Group runs two care homes, a nursing home and a day care centre in Scarborough.

Managing director Mike Padgham said: “The CARE badge is a long-overdue recognition of those providing care and we are encouraging our staff to wear it with pride.

“It is a symbol of the huge amount of hard work that is carried out by carers, day in and day out, which far too often goes unrecognised.

“It recognises those paid care workers putting in long shifts to ensure people get the care and quality of life they deserve and the army of unpaid carers who often juggle work and family top provide care for a loved one.”