Saint Cecilia’s expands with home purchase

Scarborough-based care provider Saint Cecilia’s is continuing its growth with the purchase of a Pickering care home.

The acquisition of the Alba Rose care home brings Saint Cecilia’s Care Group’s family to three care homes, a nursing home and a day care centre.

The Alba Rose, based at Keldhead Hall, in Middleton Road, Pickering, accommodates up to 22 residents.

The purchase is part of the steady and planned growth for Saint Cecilia’s.

St Cecilia’s managing director Mike Padgham said: “We are delighted to welcome the Alba Rose and its excellent staff and lovely residents into the Saint Cecilia’s family.

“The home has an enviable reputation based on excellent care delivered by the Wilson/Whincup family and their staff and we look forward to building on that in the future.

“It will be very much business as usual for all the staff and residents.

“To survive and prosper in the current economic climate, we believe that the business needs to be a certain size and the purchase of Alba Rose goes towards achieving that size.

“It helps us to grow and strengthen the company and also provides opportunities for progression across the group for all our staff.”