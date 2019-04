Alpamare's water park and spa will be closed today due to a technical fault.

Engineers are on site to address issues with pool heating and hot water systems.

It is expected it will be open again tomorrow.

Yesterday, the swimming pool at Scarborough Sports Village also had to be shut due to an "unforeseen technical issue".

The Scarborough News understands that the pool is currently still closed.