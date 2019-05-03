Scarborough and Ryedale slimmers lose weight of two adult hippos as service celebrates first birthday

A local weight management service has had its first birthday and is celebrating the incredible losses of its members - the equivalent of two adult hippos!

The Adult Weight Management service for the Scarborough and Ryedale, which is run by Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust, have now been offering support to residents of the area for more than 12 months.

In this time the team, made up of five weight management advisors, has been working tirelessly to help adults tackle their weight through weekly exercise sessions held in the community.

The first year total weight loss figure came in at a staggering 2,584kgs - the equivalent of two adult hippos.

The team is continuing to work collaboratively with local services and GPs, raising the awareness of the service and explaining how people can refer in and begin losing the pounds.

Natalie Belt, Trust Service Manager said: “Adult obesity is one of the major health risks in the area and with support from the regions clinical commissioning groups and the North Yorkshire Public Health Team, we have been able to have a positive impact on so many lives.”

Adult obesity is now known to be one of the major contributing factors to long-term health conditions such as cancers and cardiac issues in the UK and unfortunately, they are becoming increasingly common.

The Trust’s Weight Management Service provides a free 24-week programme which takes place in Malton, Scarborough, Filey and Whitby, with future plans to increase sessions to other sites in the region.

Ryan Nicholls, Trust Project Officer, said: “The team are not there to preach and dictate diets to the participants; they are there to provide healthy options and alternatives specific to each individual’s needs and lifestyle.

“The sessions are held every week, with the meetings providing both nutritional advice and support as well as exercise.

“As the sessions are group based, we have seen great friendships form and the social element of the service has really grown.

“It is important to us to make people feel supported and that they are not tackling their weight alone. Losing and maintaining weight loss can be difficult but the skills and advice the team can provide really aid their attempts.”

For more information on the scheme or to refer into the service, call 0800 9177752, text Healthy 60163 or click here.