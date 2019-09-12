Scarborough Hall residents deliver 77 baby hats to hospital

Residents from Scarborough Hall Care Home recently visited the Special Care Baby Unit at Scarborough Hospital to present them with a box of knitted premature baby hats.

The home’s Community Knitting Group, made up of residents, their families and team members knitted a staggering 77 hats throughout August and the beginning of September.

Residents Jenny Johnson, 74, and Rachel Thorpe, 93, went along to the hospital with the home’s Magic Moments Club assistant Jess Larkin to hand over the hats to the care team there who were delighted to receive them.

Rachel said: “You could hear knitting needles clicking all over our home for the past few weeks. We’ve certainly been busy but it’s worth all the effort to be able to help the babies at the hospital.”

Jess said: “We were so pleased to help the baby unit and are always looking for new projects for our knitting group to help people in our local community.”