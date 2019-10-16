Scarborough Hospital rated 'requires improvement' in latest CQC report

Scarborough Hospital has been rated as ‘Requires Improvement’ in the latest report from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Following unannounced inspections in June and July, acute services at the town’s hospital have received ratings.

Urgent and emergency care, medical care, surgical services and outpatient services have all been rated ‘requires improvement’ while maternity services have improved and are now ‘good’.

Overall, the ‘effective’, ‘responsive’ and ‘well-led’ domains at the hospital are rated as ‘requires improvement’, the ‘safe’ domain was found to be ‘inadequate’ due to nursing and medical staffing levels while the ‘caring’ domain is rated as ‘good’.

Ratings were also given to Bridlington Hospital which only had one domain (well-led) which was rated as ‘requires improvement’. The overall assessment for the hospital was therefore ‘good’.

According to the report, York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, which runs both hospitals, has remained the same since its last inspection in 2017 and still ‘requires improvement’.

Simon Morritt, Chief Executive of the trust, said: “The efforts of staff shine through in this report, and every area without exception is rated as ‘Good’ for caring.

“It is pleasing to see that Scarborough’s maternity services, and Bridlington Hospital overall, have seen improvements since the last inspection and are now rated as good.

“Whilst there is much for staff to be proud of in this report, the CQC has also identified a number of areas for improvement. The areas highlighted by the CQC mirror our own priorities, and we are working hard to address them, both in the immediate and longer term.

“It is now widely acknowledged that small, rural hospitals have their own unique challenges, and we are actively working as part of a national network to help develop solutions for this.

“Our recruitment picture is improving, and we have longer-term plans for the site which include a £40million investment in Scarborough’s emergency department to help transform how we assess and treat emergency patients.”