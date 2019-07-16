Scarborough Hospital’s new ride-on electric car calms children as they head for surgery

Children at Scarborough Hospital can now drive themselves to their own surgery and scans in a ride-on electric car following a donation from the Tesla owners group UK.

The mini Tesla has been presented to the children’s ward, where it is already helping distract children who are nervous about going for an operation or scan by offering a fun way to travel.

Tracey Cleminson, play specialist on Duke of York Ward, said: “Having to come into hospital can be a daunting time for anyone, especially for children, so equipment like this can really make a child’s stay more enjoyable.

“It’s fantastic to see children drive themselves to theatres, for a MRI or for a scan.

“It really draws attention and everyone stops to cheer and wave the children on.”

Scarborough Hospital was able to secure a car thanks to Paul Whelan, a local lad who is part of the Tesla owner group.

Paul said: “When Nicola mentioned that Scarborough Hospital would love one of the cars we were delighted to step in and help – especially as I was born and raised in Scarborough.

“It’s fantastic being able to make life in hospital more enjoyable, and when you see the children having so much fun and laughing it makes it all worthwhile.”