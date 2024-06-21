Scarborough Hospital's new Urgent and Emergency Care Centre to host visitor tours

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new £47m Urgent and Emergency Care Centre (UECC) taking shape at Scarborough Hospital will open later this year – but members of the public are being invited to book now for an exclusive look behind the scenes before it opens to patients.

The largest investment in patient care ever made by York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, the UECC is expected to transform emergency and critical care for patients in Scarborough and the wider east coast.

It will replace current departments which no longer meet patient and staff needs, with state-of-the-art technology and treatment.

With 3,120 square metres of space on each floor, the UECC will be a third larger than the existing facilities.

Artist's impression of the new Urgent and Emergency Care Centre at Scarborough Hospital.

Consultant in Emergency Medicine, Dr Ed Smith, said: “Our new facility will be a genuine healthcare innovation for the people of Scarborough and surrounding areas.

"It will co-locate all the hospital’s emergency and critical care alongside imaging services, so that patients can receive life-saving care under one roof.

“By increasing our clinical space, we will be able to introduce of a new and better model of care for urgent and emergency care patients on the ground floor.

"This will reduce the time that people have to wait in the department and improve patient safety.”

Free public tours of the UECC will run from Monday July 8 to Friday July 12, and visitors will see all the major departments and facilities on both floors, including the terraces where patients, staff and families can enjoy outside space.

The Trust’s Capital Project Lead, Joanne Southwell, said: “We are very excited to be able to welcome people from the communities that we serve into the UECC for the first time.

"These tours are a great opportunity for people to see for themselves the level of investment that the Trust is putting into Scarborough Hospital, but also the careful thought that lies behind spaces such as the Autumn Room for patients at the end of life, and the sensory room for those who need a particularly quiet and calm environment.”

To book a place, go to the page on Eventbrite at https://tinyurl.com/3wd4shj2 and select the date and time of the tour you want to join.

Select how many places you want to book, then click on ‘register’.

You will receive a confirmation email, but you will not need to bring the tickets with you.

The tours will last around one hour and will involve walking and standing, so visitors will need to be able to manage stairs and wear flat, closed toe shoes.

Parking is available but Scarborough Hospital car parking fees will apply.

Accessible tours for those with limited mobility will be available on Wednesday July 10.

Contact Hannah Bailey, Capital Projects Support Officer, at [email protected] to book a place on an accessible tour.

York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity has contributed more than £800,000 to fund projects which will enhance the patient experience within the UECC.

This includes commissioning artwork across the build, developing the Autumn Room, and providing the four outdoor terraces and the accommodation suites for relatives.