Scarborough Sports Village launches new cycling studio with one week of free group classes

Scarborough Sports Village is opening its brand new group cycling studio and the local community is being invited to try it for free.

The leisure facility managed by Scarborough Borough Council in partnership with operator Everyone Active is launching 80 classes at its new group cycling studio, which will be led by a range of live and virtual expert instructors.

To mark the opening, Scarborough Sports Village is offering locals the chance to try the new classes from Monday May 27 until Sunday June 2.

All residents have to do is register for a free Everyone Active membership card online or at the centre’s reception to give them free access.

Commenting on the new group cycling studio, Rachael Barnes, general manager at Everyone Active, said: “We are so excited to open our brand new studio and launch a new group cycling class timetable to go with it.

“We encourage the local community to try out the classes and get active in a fun and motivating environment.”

To find out more and get your free access, visit: https://joinonline.everyoneactive.com/memberships

