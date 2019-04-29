Scarborough Sports Village swimming pool closed due to technical fault

Scarborough Sports Village have closed the swimming pool until further notice due to an unforeseen technical issue.

The centre announced the closure yesterday morning (April 28) and have apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Scarborough Sports Village have commented: "Our main priority right now is getting the pool up and running and open to the public, schools and groups.

"We have the best trained staff and dedicated management putting everything into making this centre the best it can be we can assure you all confidentially of that.

"This however is a technical fault that a specialist engineer has to repair and is our main priority getting them to Centre.

"As soon as we have more information updates will be made."