Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale mental health crisis service excellent once again

A team providing support to adults in mental health crisis in Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale has once again been accredited as providing an excellent service by the Royal College of Psychiatrists.

The crisis resolution and home treatment team, operated by Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust, has held its accreditation since 2013 and this has now been extended for a further three years.

The Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale crisis resolution home treatment team was praised for the excellent relationship it has with external partners and for creating a culture that puts the person and their families at the heart of everything it does.

The assessors also noted a strong sense of leadership, team cohesion, mutual respect and support.

The rigorous assessment process, which aims to make sure people with acute mental illness receive safe, high quality services in their home, took place over a period of six months and looked closely at the service the team provides, from initial involvement through to patient transfers or discharge.

This included self and peer reviews based on questionnaire responses, record reviews and documentation including policies, protocols and procedures.

Service user and carer feedback was also exceptional, with the team being described as responsive, helpful and lifesaving.

Nicky Scott, locality manager, adult mental health services, Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale, said: “I would like to thank the team for their hard work and continuous effort in achieving this amazing acknowledgement.

“I’m so proud that we have once again maintained our accreditation and this is testament to a fantastic team who go out of their way to make sure our service users and their carers / families receive the best possible care.”