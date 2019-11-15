Scarborough woman to run 2020 London Marathon in aid of Saint Catherine's Hospice

Dawn Humphrey

Dawn Humphrey, who works at Scarborough Hall, was chosen from the ballot entry to take part in this years race on Sunday April 26.

After previous being rejected for the past five Virgin Money London Marathons, the 55-year-old is "excited for the once in a lifetime opportunity".

The mum-of-three decided to raise money for charity after losing friends and family members to cancer.

She said: "My lovely dad passed away without ever seeing me run and he would have been so proud of me doing the London marathon.

"I will also be running in memory of Anne, a lovely friend, who passed away to soon through cancer.

"Also Olive, a keen runner, who everyone loved. She would do anything for anyone but lost her battle with the 'big C', and she is missed so much."

Dawn, who moved from Huddersfield to Scarborough two years ago, will be completing the marathon on her own as nobody else she knows was chosen from the ballot draw.

However, she has started training at Inclusive Fitness with 'bootcamp' style sessions after joining in January, earlier this year.

She has also previously completed the Yorkshire 10 Mile, The McCain Yorkshire Coast 10K and the Manchester Marathon in 2012.

Dawn is hoping to raise £500 for Saint Catherine's Hospice but says "any amount raised is going towards a great cause".

Saint Catherine's Hospice provides care for those with life limiting illnesses in both the hospice and out in the community.

She has organised a Christmas raffle to raise funds with prizes including a bungee jump, grocery hamper, Flamingo Land tickets, beauty voucher and much more.

The draw will take place on Saturday December 14 at The Black Lion, on North Street. Tickets can be bought for £1 per strip by contacting Dawn at dawnmarsden246@hotmail.com